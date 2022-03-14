FAYETTE — An Upper Iowa University alumnus and UIU Board of Trustee from Hermiston, Oregon, will deliver the commencement address during the University’s 2022 commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 7.
Brian Sims ‘08, ‘10 graduated summa cum laude with a major in human resources management and a minor in finance, and later earned a master of business administration degree, with an emphasis in organizational development, at UIU.
“I am only one of many that benefited from UIU’s commitment to an education that puts one on a path to professional success,” Sims said. “It is an absolute honor to be chosen to deliver the commencement address to the next group of UIU alumni who understand the UIU slogan, an ‘Education Built for Life.’”
A retired Air Force veteran, Sims achieved the rank of master sergeant during his 20 years of service. A distinguished graduate of the Noncommissioned Officer Academy, he served as the Iowa director for recruiting and administered the recruitment of physicians, nurses and allied health professionals. Sims is a recipient of Air Force Career Counselor of the Year and Air Force Manager of the Year awards.
Sims currently serves as a critical access hospital chief executive officer with Good Shepherd Health Care System in Hermiston, Oregon. With over 700 employees and 80 providers, Good Shepherd meets the medical needs of its communities with services not often seen in rural facilities, including a Level III trauma center, medical/surgical, OB/GYN, critical care, rural health clinic, and hospice. Sims was previously employed at Lucas County Health Center in Chariton, Iowa, and Knoxville Hospital & Clinics in Knoxville, Iowa.
UIU’s May 7 commencement ceremonies in Fayette, Iowa, will recognize students who have completed their degree requirements at all UIU locations. Graduates and undergraduates of the School of Business and Professional Studies will be joined by Second Chance graduates and undergraduates during a 10 a.m. ceremony at Harms-Eischeid Stadium.
Alumni who were unable to attend their original commencement ceremony are invited to participate in the Second Chance opportunity.
Meanwhile, graduates and undergraduates of the Andres School of Education and School of Arts and Sciences will be celebrated at 2:30 p.m.
In the case of inclement weather, the ceremonies will be moved inside Dorman Gymnasium. All seating is on a first-come basis. Overflow seating and video will be available in the Student Center ballrooms.
Additional UIU Commencement information will be released as the event draws near. For the most current details, visit uiu.edu/commencement.