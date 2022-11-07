Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

In an effort to further its mission of making higher education more accessible, Upper Iowa University has announced that the fees and tuition for its campus in Fayette will be lowered from $33,639 to $19,000 beginning in fall 2023.

This change will apply to both in-state and out-of-state students, while the announcement also included news of a tuition freeze for the 2023-2024 academic year at UIU’s online and center locations.

