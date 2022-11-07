In an effort to further its mission of making higher education more accessible, Upper Iowa University has announced that the fees and tuition for its campus in Fayette will be lowered from $33,639 to $19,000 beginning in fall 2023.
This change will apply to both in-state and out-of-state students, while the announcement also included news of a tuition freeze for the 2023-2024 academic year at UIU’s online and center locations.
All full-time students at the campus, the school also indicated, will be receiving a scholarship through some combination of merit, athletic, and need-based financial aid. In addition, it will continue the Peacock Promise, which eliminates tuition costs for all those eligible to receive the Iowa Tuition Grant.
“The cost of attending college has reached a point where many students and their families simply do not consider certain schools when they begin to explore college options,” said UIU President, Dr. William R. Duffy II. “To us, making sure a student bases their college choice on the best fit for them is what’s most important.”
“Students looking for a personalized education, that is highly affordable, will find UIU a perfect fit,” added Dr. Doug Binsfeld, Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs. “Students can thrive on a campus where they get access to high-quality learning experiences in an atmosphere that makes them feel like part of a family.”