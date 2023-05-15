In response to what the institution identified as “dramatic changes in higher education,” Upper Iowa University in Fayette on Thursday unveiled its plans to shrink the size of its physical operation while repositioning its academic focus to further emphasize its online and distance learning programs.
The upcoming changes are driven by several factors, the school noted in a press release, which include the ongoing decline in the number of people attending college, rising costs and “increased competition.”
“Like many industries, higher education is evolving at a rapid pace, as are the needs and desired outcomes for students,” said UIU President Emeritus Bill Duffy, in further explaining the forces behind the move. “It is important for an institution of our size to be responsive to these changes in the best interest of our students and the long-term strength of our university.”
Among the most visible manifestations of what the university has labeled its “reimagining” will be the reduction in brick-and-mortar sites where the institution serves students, as its “sharpening of focus” has “resulted in the elimination of seven physical locations in Wisconsin and Illinois, along with operations at four military bases,” the releases stated.
UIU education centers in Rockford, Illinois, as well as those in Janesville, Milwaukee, Madison, Wausau, Prairie du Chien, Elkhorn, Racine, and Kenosha, Wisconsin, are among those that will be or have this year already been eliminated, along with sites on the military bases at Fort Hood, Texas, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, the Navy submarine base in New London, Connecticut, and on the Naval Air Station in Meridian, Mississippi.
As part of the restructuring, around 55 positions, of which 18 were already vacant, were eliminated, a total that includes those associated with seven of the school’s athletics offerings (including men and women’s bowling, men’s cross country, men’s indoor and outdoor track and field, women’s tennis, and shotgun sports), which it announced last month it was discontinuing.
“By eliminating the costs associated with the operation of these locations, UIU can focus resources on its remaining locations and invest more heavily in online and distance learning recruitment,” said Lynette Brandt, the school’s executive director of communications and marketing, in an email to the Daily Register. “Efforts have also been made to maintain the partnerships and relationships helping UIU to continue to enroll new students from these regions, despite the absence of a physical office space. Our recruitment of students in those regions will continue.”
Those currently enrolled at the eliminated sites will become online students, the release explains, ones anticipated to “migrate seamlessly” to the online modality, as many “are familiar with UIU’s online format, which is aligned with the face-to-face classroom calendar in both curriculum and calendar.”
“Nearly 100% of students currently enrolled at these locations have already experienced at least one online course with UIU, and many are enrolled fully online,” Brandt added. “Those students not enrolled in a fully online program have been given a new advisor contact and have begun the process to transition online.”
Thursday’s revelation follows the school’s announcement May 9 that its President Bill Duffy has begun his transition to the role of President Emeritus. Duffy’s full retirement will occur on June 30, 2024, according to a second UIU press release.
Duffy, who came to Upper Iowa after 12 years teaching and directing extended campus operations at the University of Tennessee-Martin, assumed the President’s role at UIU in fall 2013 after four years as the school’s senior vice president for academic extension, which included oversight of UIU’s education centers and online and self-paced programs. He is also a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army.
Duffy’s focus in the year leading up to his retirement, moreover, will be on fundraising, the second release identified.
“Along with celebrating the many successes of our students, Sharon and I have enjoyed nothing more over the past ten years than developing close relationships with proud and faithful Peacock alumni around the world,” said Duffy. “I’m excited at the prospect of dedicating the time necessary to build upon these relationships for the long-term benefit of UIU.”
During the ongoing transition period, UIU Vice President for Finance and Enrollment Management Kathy Franken will serve as interim president/chief financial officer.
The school’s board of trustees, meanwhile, has not yet determined when its search for Duffy’s permanent replacement will get underway.
“UIU has always been an innovator in higher education, as evidenced by us celebrating 50 years of adult learning this year and having nearly 25 years of experience in online learning under our belt,” said Franken, upon her being named to the new position. “I look forward to leading efforts to reimagine UIU in new ways that will serve our students and communities in the very best way possible.”