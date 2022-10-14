Exceptional Persons, Inc. (EPI) of Waterloo recently announced the selection of James Perry as the institution’s new Chief Financial Officer. Perry, who earned his Master’s in Financial Management at Upper Iowa University, has embraced at once his new position, colleagues, and surroundings. “I am pleased to be part of the team here,” he said.
“We are excited to welcome James to the EPI family,” said Katie Slade, EPI’s Executive Director, who assumed her current position last summer. “His extensive background in finance and public policy as well as his heart for serving others will be an asset ensuring our agency’s financial sustainability into the future.”
A Waverly native, Perry completed his undergraduate studies in Finance at the University of Northern Iowa before beginning his graduate work at UIU. Later, he worked ten years in the banking industry before, most recently, serving as Director of Finance for Blackhawk County.
As a UIU alum, Perry offered glowing remarks about the importance of his time in Fayette in enabling his ascent. “I thoroughly enjoyed UIU,” he said, “and have nothing but good things to say about it.”
His Upper Iowa education, he added, “helped me grow, both professionally and personally. It set me up for success.”
Away from his new office, Perry is on the board of the Waverly Public Library, while also being a member of the Waverly Exchange Club. Additionally, he serves as an Adjunct Professor of Economics and Finance at Dubuque’s Clarke University.
He assumed his new position at EPI on Sept. 6.
In making the move to EPI, Perry identified the initial focus and passion displayed by the institution’s leadership as instrumental in bringing him to the organization, interactions which highlighted EPI’s “second-to-none culture and positive work environment,” Perry said.
Since he began, these first impressions have only been solidified during his first few weeks. “I am overwhelmed,” he said, “with how good a work environment EPI has.”
Though just beginning in his new role, Perry identified guaranteeing stability as central to his general vision as CFO. “My focus is making sure our programs are financially stable,” he explained, in hopes of seeing that the efforts of EPI are “sustainable into the future.”
“I hope to put EPI in the best financial position for years to come,” he added.
Along with these financial objectives, adding his overall viewpoint in an effort to further strengthen and enhance the institution is another positive element he intends to bring to EPI. Coming at things with a fresh perspective, he hopes to view “any potential issues with a new lens to help EPI progress.”
Founded in 1957, Exceptional Persons, Inc. is a private non-profit whose goal is to facilitate a greater community role for individuals with disabilities and their families. They also aim to enhance the childcare options available to those with disabled children throughout northeast Iowa. According to the organization, it currently serves a total of 5,000 children, families, and childcare providers throughout the region while employing more than 300 individuals.
For Perry, it is the ability to enhance the lives of EPI’s constituents through serving them that best defines the organization’s identity and actions. “We want to create opportunities for those served,” he explained, “and work to ensure that each individual is seen as such.”
In this, he noted, it is essential that the entity’s time, resources, and passion are all expended in seeing “that the persons we serve are being taken care of.” As an example, he cited the entrance of those EPI serves into the local labor force as representing one opportunity to reinforce its orientation toward service. “Those who want to work,” he said, “should do so.”
Regardless of any differences, he concluded, “there is nothing they can’t do.”