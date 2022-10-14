Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

221013_ol_news_Perry

Upper Iowa graduate James Perry was recently named Chief Financial Officer at Exceptional Persons, Inc. in Waterloo.

 Photo courtesy Exceptional Persons, Inc.

Exceptional Persons, Inc. (EPI) of Waterloo recently announced the selection of James Perry as the institution’s new Chief Financial Officer. Perry, who earned his Master’s in Financial Management at Upper Iowa University, has embraced at once his new position, colleagues, and surroundings. “I am pleased to be part of the team here,” he said.

“We are excited to welcome James to the EPI family,” said Katie Slade, EPI’s Executive Director, who assumed her current position last summer. “His extensive background in finance and public policy as well as his heart for serving others will be an asset ensuring our agency’s financial sustainability into the future.”

Trending Food Videos