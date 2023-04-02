WATERLOO — Upper Iowa University (UIU) and Hawkeye Community College (Hawkeye) are partnering to create a unique pathway with an Associate-Baccalaureate Accelerated Nursing Program.
This dual enrollment program allows nursing students the opportunity to complete their associate degree in nursing through Hawkeye and get a head start on their Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) through UIU during the summer semesters. Students take nursing coursework in person at Hawkeye and online through UIU, giving them a time-efficient and cost-effective pathway to the BSN.
“The dual enrollment accelerated program at Upper Iowa University creates an affordable, accelerated pathway for Hawkeye Community College students to earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing,” said Dr. Stephanie Tippin, Director/Department Chair of Nursing at UIU. “A more highly educated nursing workforce benefits the entire community and I commend Hawkeye for their visionary approach to nursing education.”
Students will be able to start their BSN before graduating from Hawkeye and can complete their BSN degree from UIU in approximately eight months or less post-graduation.
This cost-conscious pathway is available to all Hawkeye nursing students, with all students being eligible for the UIU Transfer Connection Scholarship earning up to $1,500 off tuition each year.
The accelerated program gives students an opportunity to develop hands-on nursing skills while concurrently gaining core competencies of a highly sought-after BSN-prepared nurse. With the flexibility of 100% online courses and small class sizes, students are able to jumpstart their nursing careers.
“What Hawkeye and Upper Iowa have created is yet another example of creating opportunities through guided pathways, partnerships, and collaboration,” said Dr. Troy Moran, Dean of Sciences and Health Sciences at Hawkeye Community College.
The demand for qualified nurses continues to grow. In Iowa, a survey by the Iowa Board of Nursing and Iowa Workforce Development found more than 58% of employers reported a shortage of qualified applicants for RN positions. Currently, there are more than 3,800 job openings for RNs in Iowa, the highest of any other profession.
For more information about the dual enrollment accelerated program, visit uiu.edu/HawkeyeUIUNursing.