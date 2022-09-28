Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

UIU prepares for homecoming week

UIU cheerleaders encourage crowd participation at a UIU football game.

FAYETTE — Crisp cool mornings, gorgeous fall colors setting in, and bleachers full of foot-ball fans. Fall is here, and for Upper Iowa University, that means homecoming is near.

UIU Alumni, community members, and all Peacock supporters are invited to celebrate Homecoming Week, Oct. 3-8. Tipping its hat to the popular “Top Gun – Maverick” movie craze, this year’s theme is “Peacocks Take Flight.”

