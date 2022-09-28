FAYETTE — Crisp cool mornings, gorgeous fall colors setting in, and bleachers full of foot-ball fans. Fall is here, and for Upper Iowa University, that means homecoming is near.
UIU Alumni, community members, and all Peacock supporters are invited to celebrate Homecoming Week, Oct. 3-8. Tipping its hat to the popular “Top Gun – Maverick” movie craze, this year’s theme is “Peacocks Take Flight.”
Among traditional favorites, the University is introducing new offerings to its schedule. The Homecoming Golf Tournament on Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. is open to all. Hosted by members of local groups, the cost is $250 per person and all proceeds support the Peacock Athletic Fund.
Also new, in partnership with downtown businesses and other local vendors, Fayette’s Main Street Market will take place Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (downtown Fayette). Crafts, decor, clothes, homemade goodies, and more will be set up for all to en-joy. To register as a vendor, contact Crawford Creations at 563-380-2664 or crawfordcreations23@gmail.com.
And yet another new offering is the Homecoming Dance on Saturday, Oct. 8. The post-game event will be held at Pete’s Bar & Grill in downtown Fayette, starting at 9 p.m. Guests may enjoy free admission, music by “DJ IB,” with food and drinks available for pur-chase.
This year’s Grand Marshals will be Roger ‘62 and Alice ‘61 Mangan. The couple met on the Fayette campus as students over 60 years ago and have been longstanding supporters of UIU ever since. Roger was inducted into the UIU Hall of Fame in 2014 for his outstand-ing collegiate wrestling career. He has served as a Board of Trustee member since 2018. Alice was instrumental with the president’s residence and campus beautification project and continues to promote student involvement and alumni engagement. The couple re-sides in Littleton, Colorado where they own and operate one of the largest State Farm agencies in the Denver metropolitan area.
Other special guests of the 2022 Homecoming celebration are Alumni Award honorees Dominic Hillesheim ‘18, Chicago, Illinois (Service to Community); Ben Corell ‘95, Harpers Ferry (Service to Country); Elizabeth “Beth” (Streicher) Alverson, Mason City (Profession-al Accomplishment); Jerry Gazaway ‘66, Marshalltown (Service to University); Jake Bass ‘14, Independence (Emerging Alumni). The five award winners will be recognized during the Alumni Awards and Honor Class Brunch scheduled for 9:30 a.m. in the Student Cen-ter Ballroom on Oct. 8.
Additional information about the Homecoming grand marshals, alumni award recipients, and royalty candidates will be announced in the near future.
The 2022 Upper Iowa University Homecoming schedule includes the following events and activities:
Monday, Oct. 3
Blue Pride Worldwide and Window Painting. Community members are invited to let their imagination run wild decorating their front porch, lawn, office, dorm room or windows; sharing their creativity on social media, using #UIUHomecoming.
BTQ Fashion Show. All are invited to the fashion show hosted by BTQ sorority at 7 p.m. in the Student Center Ballroom. During the event the 2022 Homecoming Court will be offi-cially announced.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Chalk It Up. The community can also take part in this fun UIU tradition. Grab some chalk and show your school spirit on your sidewalk or driveway. Share designs using #UI-UHomecoming.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Ice Cream Social. Hosted by the Andres School of Education, guests may enjoy free ice cream from 2 — 4 p.m. at Grace Meyer Square on Fayette Campus.
Pep Rally, Coronation and Bonfire. The traditional pep rally, King and Queen coronation, and bonfire will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the Peacock Pavilion tailgating area. In case of in-clement weather, the event will be held in Dorman Gym.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Welcome Home Dinner. The dinner will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Pete’s Bar & Grill (128 S Main St.). This all-class reunion event is complimentary, hosted by the Alumni Association, and a perfect way to start the weekend. RSVP is required at uiu.edu/Homecoming.
Friday, Oct. 7
Homecoming Golf Tournament. The tourney is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Big Rock Country Club. The cost is $250 per person and all proceeds support the Peacock Athletic Fund. To sign up, contact Rick Knipper ‘73 at 319-530-2343 or Bill Roths ‘74 at 319-240-9411.
Homecoming Picnic. The picnic will be held from 11 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. in the Student Center Servery. Join fellow campus community members for a BBQ lunch. Enjoy outdoor seating and yard games. The cost is $9.63 or one UIU meal swipe.
Research, Internship & Creative Endeavors Showcase. The event spotlights academics, featuring research project posters, internship posters, and creative works presented by students, alumni, faculty, and staff from all disciplines. View projects from 1 — 2:30 p.m. at Baker-Hebron Hall, Andres Center for Business & Education, Garbee Hall, and the Liberal Arts Building.
10th Annual President’s Fundraising Ball. This spectacular event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception, followed by a delectable dinner, The Power of Giving-themed pro-gram, and video, games, and prizes. New this year — a dueling pianos show. For more info or to purchase tickets, visit uiu.edu/PresidentsBall.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Archives Takeaway Display & Social. The event opens at 8:30 a.m. in the Student Center. Persons who RSVP for Homecoming may discover featured photos and articles of them-selves gathered from the UIU Archives. Complimentary coffee will be available for guests.
Peacock Pantry Food Drive. Support this worthy student resource with a non-perishable food item or monetary donation. Bring items to the Student Center (second floor) starting at 9:30 a.m. Online donations may be made at uiu.edu/Give. Select the designation “Pea-cock Pantry.”
Alumni Awards & Honor Class Brunch. The brunch will be held at 9:30 a.m. in the Stu-dent Center Ballroom. In addition to the Alumni Award Honorees, the Heritage Society Members, and the 50-year reunion class of 1972 will be recognized. All alumni and guests are welcome, and RSVP is required at uiu.edu/Homecoming.
Fayette’s Main Street Fall Market. UIU promotes shopping locally and supports small busi-nesses. Vendors will feature crafts, decor, clothes, and homemade goodies in downtown Fayette, 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. To register as a vendor, contact Crawford Creations at 563-380-2664 or crawfordcreations23@gmail.com.
UIU Softball Reunion. Softball alumni may enjoy watching a scrimmage at Eischeid Softball Complex, starting at 11 a.m. A tailgate will follow.
Homecoming Parade. All are invited to join a Peacock caravan through the streets of Fayette at noon. The lineup begins at 11 a.m. To submit a parade entry, visit uiu.edu/Homecoming.
Live Music. Featuring Beau Timmerman, tailgaters will enjoy music from noon — 3 p.m. in the tailgate area.
Alumni Tailgate. Enjoy yard games, refreshments, snacks, and a Bloody Mary bar. Freewill donations will be accepted. All are welcome. The Alumni House is located at 513 Union St.
Porch Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. Join the Peacock Alumni Staff in celebrating the official dedication of the renovated Alumni House Porch. A brief program starts at 1:30 p.m.
Homecoming Football Game. Kickoff for the UIU Homecoming football game vs. Augustana is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Harms-Eischeid Stadium.
Additional information and a full schedule of “Peacocks Take Flight” Homecoming activi-ties and events may be viewed at uiu.edu/Homecoming. Questions may be directed to the UIU Alumni Office at 563-425-5388 or alumni@uiu.edu.