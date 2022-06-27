Upper Iowa University is the title sponsor for West Union when the Fayette County community hosts the thousands of bicycle riders and their support teams who arrive for the final overnight stop of RAGBRAI XLIX.
“An amazing group of Team Peacock riders, support crew members and overnight hosts have been enthusiastic participants in the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) for over 15 years,” said UIU President William R. Duffy II. “As a title sponsor this year in West Union, we look forward to not only further promoting but also celebrating the entire UIU community.”
Once again, Team Peacock will join the approximately 8,500 other riders in making the 430-mile trek across Iowa in 2022. Team Peacock is scheduled to depart in support vehicles from Victory Gate at Fayette Campus on Saturday, July 22.
The RAGBRAI journey begins in Sergeant Bluff Sunday, July 23. Prior to West Union, overnight stops will take place in Ida Grove, Pocahontas, Emmetsburg, Mason City, Charles City. As is tradition, bicycle tires will be dipped in the Mississippi River this year in Lansing Saturday, July 30.
The 2022 Team Peacock roster includes nearly 20 Upper Iowa University faculty, staff, alumni and other friends of the University who will officially ride with or support the team.
In addition to the UIU Fund and various scholarships, the beneficiaries from this year’s fundraising effort will include the unrestricted endowment (Forever UIU Fund), School of Business and Professional Studies Firth Dean’s Fund, Andres School of Education Betty’s Team Fund, and a variety of Campus improvement projects, including the Alumni House front porch restoration.
Since 2005, Team Peacock has raised more than $1.54 million during the alumni, friends and family fundraising effort.
“Each year, Team Peacock and the entire University are overwhelmed by not only the donations we receive but also the spirted support of alumni and friends as we ride through the various RAGBRAI communities,” said Duffy. “While each of the riders enjoy reuniting with other Peacocks along the route, they are especially motivated by the contributions they receive and knowing each dollar raised greatly benefits current and future UIU students.”
The WU RAGBRAI sponsorship includes affixing the University logo to all WU RAGBRAI advertising (banners, posters, newspaper, social media), 100 spots on a stage reader sign, logo and link on the WU RAGRBAI website, verbal ads throughout the event, prominent logo placement on the community’s event T-shirts, second stage sponsorship, vending tent, trailer, booth, 30 souvenir T-shirts, and the opportunity to use business vehicles for shuttle transportation.
For additional information on Team Peacock participants, their respective causes and how you can provide your support, go to uiu.edu/SupportTeamPeacock. Follow Team Peacock throughout RAGBRAI on social media at #TeamPeacock and follow along for live updates at uiu.edu/ragbrai.