FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University’s Fayette Appreciation Day returns Wednesday, April 20. Volunteers will assist local organizations in completing project requests during the annual event.
Projects have extended beyond the city of Fayette. In 2021, students assisted with painting of park shelters at City Park in Oelwein.
In the event of inclement weather, individual groups are responsible for the completion of their project prior to Wednesday, April 27.
Since being established over a decade ago, over 4,500 Upper Iowa University volunteers have completed more than 400 service projects throughout Fayette County during Fayette Appreciation Day. The event has been recognized locally and nationally, receiving awards from the State of Iowa Governor’s Service Awards and President’s Higher Education Community Service Honor Roll.
This year’s projects include seasonal maintenance at local parks, Fayette Campus and community yard work and landscaping, and highway and trail cleanup.
For additional information about the 2022 Fayette Appreciation Day projects or to register to volunteer, contact Fayette Appreciation Day chair and Peacocks for Progress President Andrew Paskey at fad@uiu.edu.