The Fayette County Attorney’s Office in cooperation with the Attorney General of Iowa’s Office will be offering a Trauma Informed Sexual Response workshop on Feb. 2. It will be held on the campus of Upper Iowa University.
Though most beneficial to those involved in “the criminal investigation and subsequent prosecution of sexual assault,” Fayette County Attorney Nathan Lein said, “there is nothing confidential about the workshop,” meaning a variety of stakeholders would be welcome to join Fayette County law enforcement and university staff in participating in the all-day session designed to hone sexual assault investigations.
“This is a very important opportunity,” Lein said. “Sexual abuse victims are three times more likely to suffer from depression, four times more likely to contemplate suicide, six times more likely to suffer from PTSD, thirteen times more likely to abuse alcohol, and twenty-six times more likely to abuse drugs.
“Obviously, these aftereffects of the trauma of sexual abuse takes an enormous toll on our rural communities,” he continued. “It is a toll rural communities cannot afford. This is why we are bringing the latest cutting-edge investigation techniques to this rural area.”
For more information about the training, contact the Fayette County Attorney’s Office.