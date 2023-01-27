Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Lein

Fayette County Attorney Nathan Lein.

 Mira Schmitt-Cash | Oelwein Dailly Register

The Fayette County Attorney’s Office in cooperation with the Attorney General of Iowa’s Office will be offering a Trauma Informed Sexual Response workshop on Feb. 2. It will be held on the campus of Upper Iowa University.

Though most beneficial to those involved in “the criminal investigation and subsequent prosecution of sexual assault,” Fayette County Attorney Nathan Lein said, “there is nothing confidential about the workshop,” meaning a variety of stakeholders would be welcome to join Fayette County law enforcement and university staff in participating in the all-day session designed to hone sexual assault investigations.

