The Daily Register’s City Editor was asked, “What is up with the golf cart ordinance?”
A little research into the question revealed there is no golf cart ordinance in Oelwein — yet. The city requires anyone who wishes to operate a golf cart in Oelwein to go through the state of Iowa for a permit to operate. This can be done through the Iowa DOT, and the person must have very special circumstances approved from the state. That is the only way a golf cart can operate on Oelwein streets.
After visiting with City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger, it was learned the City Council will decide at its next meeting on Monday, May 9, whether or not to start discussing golf cart use in Oelwein. In a recent work session, some members of the Council felt golf carts (electric ones) are preferred because they leave less carbon footprint than some gas-powered similar vehicles. Other Council members argued that golf carts can’t keep up with the flow of traffic, have no blinkers, brake lights, or anything, and are more of a hazard. The public must wait until Monday night to find out if golf cart use will be pursued by the Council.
The Council already has approved the first reading of a new Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTVs)/Snowmobile ordinance at its April 25 meeting.
People should not confuse a UTV with an ATV (All-Terrain Vehicle). ATVs are not allowed to operate in Oelwein at all.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources defines a UTV as a motorized flotation-tire vehicle with not less than four, nor more than eight low-pressure tires, limited to engine displacement of less than 1,500 ccm, and a weight of not more than 1,900 pounds. The vehicle is designed with bucket or bench seating, and steering wheel or control levers.
An ATV, on the other hand, is designed to be straddled by the operator and maneuvered with handlebars.
If the UTV passes the required three readings and becomes an ordinance (law), the city will begin issuing registrations on July 1 at the Police Department. The UTV owner/operator must provide a valid Iowa driver’s license, proof that the vehicle is registered with the Iowa DNR, and proof of liability insurance coverage in the amount required by the Code of Iowa.
Other specifics of the UTV ordinance include:
• All persons must be properly seated and wear the seatbelt or harness equipped by the manufacturer
• No children under age 6 are permitted to ride in UTVs; passengers under age 18 must wear an approved helmet
• No operating of UTVs on recreational bike/walking trails or sidewalks
• No operating of UTVs on state highways, although the UTV can cross state highways in order to access an approved roadway.
Mulfinger said there are several requirements for UTV operation already on the books in the state of Iowa. He suggests people should become familiar with all aspects of operating a UTV before deciding whether one is right for them to own and operate in Oelwein.