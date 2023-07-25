When this article is read we will have enjoyed the Anderegg Family Bluegrass Concert at Inger Park, Tuesday evening, July 25. The Bluegrass Festival makes this week a highlight week for Strawberry Point and Northeast Iowa.
We welcome all the visitors and participants for Bluegrass to Strawberry Point and know that they and we will thoroughly enjoy the Bluegrass Festival music, hearing, learning, feeling the beat, and the camaraderie that carries along. If you mention the Wilder Memorial Museum ad in the 2023 Backbone Bluegrass Notes, you will receive 50 percent off your tour admission to the museum during the Bluegrass Festival Week.
At Coffee with the Curator on July 10, we learned about William H. Penfield, the flagpole sitter in Strawberry Point, who set a record in 1930, sitting at the top of the 96’ flagpole in front of city hall for 51 days and 20 hours without coming down. He came down early because he received a slight shock during a severe thunderstorm!
William was not scheduled to come down until noon September 19. A tremendous celebration was planned for that day with a band, special musicians from Dubuque to give a concert, followed by speeches and a dinner. There would be newsreel cameramen and photographers from the Des Moines Register present besides games and other crowd pleasing activities.
Mr. Penfield was persuaded to go back up the pole the next day, and he stayed there until the 19th, coming down as planned, but the “balloon had burst” so to speak. The celebration was good but not as big as planned! He had arranged to do the flagpole challenge thinking that he would make some money to pay bills when he came down. He netted $1.00. (William Penfield was a steeplejack by trade. He had put the 96’ flagpole up 5 years prior to his record-setting event.)
Baseball will be the subject of the Monday, Aug. 14 Coffee with the Curator. How long has the sport of baseball been played in the Strawberry Point Community? When was the first game played in or near Strawberry Point? Who were the competing teams? Who won?
Come and learn the score and who the competition was.
The Wilder Memorial Museum is open Tuesdays-Thursdays, 1-4 p.m.; Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sundays-Mondays, closed.
Special appointments may be made by calling 563-419-5329, Kris Morarend, director.