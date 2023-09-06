Following an unforeseen health-related delay, the clean-out phase of 27 S. Frederick resumed Tuesday when workers from Estling Junk and Garbage Removal of Oelwein returned downtown to complete the final stages of the project.
“It wasn’t from this place,” explained the business’s owner Jacob Estling, regarding the unanticipated interruption. “We just got a stomach flu or something, I don’t know, so we couldn’t finish the last couple days (last week).
“It was me. I had him sick. I don’t know where it came from,” Estling added, in reference to his older brother Brendon, who was assisting Tuesday in completing the final stages of the junk removal.
As for the items still inside the building, Jacob Estling indicated the bulk of what remained at this late stage continued to be portions of the vast accumulation of garbage. That characterization was not exclusive, however.
“One load of metal,” he noted, about the items left to be taken out, “and then the rest is garbage, still. Junk.”
Having taken the unexpected pause in stride, the end of the trash removal was close at hand, Estling concluded, and should now be accomplished in relatively short order—assuming no additional obstacles hinder the anticipated progress.
“We’ll be done this week for sure,” he noted.