Through the 2022 Bill and Linda Tubbs Teaching Connections offered by the University of Northern Iowa College of Education, teachers and related school professionals can share and learn from post-COVID strategies and innovations for teaching practices, leadership and wellness both inside and outside the classroom.

This year’s conference remains virtual and is offered in two sessions over two days: 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

