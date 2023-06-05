The Montauk Historic Site will be hosting the 43rd annual Union Sunday School Concert, featuring Sally Boie & Friends on the 1896 Kimball Pipe Organ (the nation's largest such organ), at Union Sunday School, 406 Larrabee St., Clermont, on June 25. Recitals begin at 2 p.m. and are followed by a reception. This event is free and open to the public.

