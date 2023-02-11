Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Unique family heirlooms at the Wilder Memorial Museum

Picture of Victorian Ice Water Service

 Courtesy of Kris Morarend

I enjoyed sharing pictures and information about the Wilder Memorial Museum with residents of Lincolnwood Assisted Living in Edgewood recently. Mary Charlene Pattison Rodas commented that her family gave a silver coffee server to the museum a number of years ago.

The beautiful coffee server, which is on display, is a Victorian Ice Water Service, which was made from 1854-1900. It belonged to her grandparents and Mary remembers that it was used to serve coffee at a 4-H event at the end of the year at Volga when Mary was a young girl.

