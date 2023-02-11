I enjoyed sharing pictures and information about the Wilder Memorial Museum with residents of Lincolnwood Assisted Living in Edgewood recently. Mary Charlene Pattison Rodas commented that her family gave a silver coffee server to the museum a number of years ago.
The beautiful coffee server, which is on display, is a Victorian Ice Water Service, which was made from 1854-1900. It belonged to her grandparents and Mary remembers that it was used to serve coffee at a 4-H event at the end of the year at Volga when Mary was a young girl.
The silver coffee server is metal lined and hinged so that it will tip to pour coffee (or water or lemonade). It was brought out for use on special occasions just as good china might be for family and holiday meals. This unique piece is not a run-of-the-mill drink pitcher.
The groundhog says six more weeks of winter — same thing as six weeks until spring! It looks as if we are in for some interesting weather yet — possibly inches of snow or rain. There are tips of green showing above the snow from some perennials at the museum. They will have to tuck back under!
This year our geological/fossil exhibit, which is displayed in two long cases that were donated from the Masonic Temple at its closing, will be refreshed with attention given to the displays on the glass shelves. There will be improved lighting and identification to showcase the noteworthy fossils, rocks, and shells.