The weather was most cooperative Friday morning for those participating in the Oelwein Area United Way Day of Caring. The project is an annual event sponsored by United Way that brings members of the community together to pursue tasks of cleanup and spruce up in town.
This year’s focus was public recreational areas including several city parks, the sports complex and recreational trail.
“This is a huge help for us,” said Parks Department Superintendent Josh Johnson. “All of this extra help really gives us a boost to get some of these projects done.”
Johnson said two semi loads of safety fiber mulch were unloaded, one at City Park and one at Wings Park to be spread out for a fresh surface in the playground areas. East Penn employees tackled the mulching at City Park, while employees from Transco and RISE Ltd took care of the work at Wings Park.
High school students with teachers supervising, took to the recreational trail to pick up trash along the loop from Platt Park back to the high school and middle school, and toward the sports complex.
Project volunteers from Oelwein MercyOne did power washing at the pool and went out to the sports complex to do some painting. Paint brushes were also in motion at Walter Chrysler Park where Veridian employees gave the gazebo a sparkling coat of white paint.
Fidelity Bank and VanDenover Jewelry employees painted and worked at Platt Park and Levin Park. And a second shift of East Penn employees was expected to work on the disc golf stations at City Park Friday afternoon.
Johnson said in addition to the great volunteer labor force, local businesses also came forward with supplies to help with the projects. Donations of paint and brushes, bottles of water, garbage liners, gloves, and masks were very much appreciated from generous businesses.
He said his employees were stationed at the locations to help the volunteer workforce for the morning.
“We are really grateful to Oelwein Area United Way and all the volunteers that came out and helped get these projects accomplished today. This gets us ready to start off summer and the outdoor recreation season,” Johnson said.