With the theme, “Generosity is the best investment,” Oelwein Area United Way held its annual campaign kickoff at an OCAD Business After 5 event Wednesday.
For the past six decades, Oelwein United Way has helped fund local non-profit agencies that serve various areas in the surrounding community. United Way Board President Joe Bouska announced the 2023 campaign goal is set at $60,000 to support 10 agencies, Buchanan County Animal Shelter, Girl Scouts, Helping Services for Youth & Families, Little Husky Childcare & Preschool, Northeast Iowa Community Action Corp., Parent Share & Support, Plentiful Pantry, Puppet Pals, Riverview Center, and Two x Two Kindhearted Kids.
Board member Janet Hofmeyer gave a Corporate Donor Pacesetter Committee update and recognized the 2023 Corporate Donors, Alpha Trailer Manufacturing, Birdnow Motor Trade-Oelwein, Community Bank of Oelwein, East Penn Manufacturing, Fidelity Bank & Trust, Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Homes, Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Norby’s Farm Fleet, Oelwein Publishing (in kind), Transco Railway Products, Inc., and Veridian Credit Union.
In presenting the update, Hofmeyer said corporate donors have contributed $15,850 to date.
Bouska recognized past board members Jenn Doudney, Jen Juchem, Keisha Kane, Deb Scharnhorst, Sarah Scheel, Tyler VanDenHul, and Barb Winter.
Tammy Benter, a member of the trio of drive co-chairs (including Jennifer Drewelow and Kris Rex), presented the much-anticipated JAG Award. This award is presented each year to an individual that goes above and beyond to support the community. It is named in memory of Dr. Robert Jaggard who was a tireless United Way supporter over many years. It is considered a great honor to receive the award with the recipient’s name kept a secret until kickoff night.
This year’s JAG Award winner donated countless hours over many years volunteering in school classrooms, Party in the Park, the United Way Board, OCAD Board and as a Positively Oelwein Ambassador.
“If you are in need of anything and this person can help in any way, she will, whether it be donating her time, countless supplies, or prizes,” said Benter. “So for all of your selfless acts of kindness and many hours volunteered, we thank you, ad appreciate everything you do for our community Sarah Scheels.”
The crowd erupted in applause and cheers as Scheels came forward to accept her award complete with red socks, a trademark of the late Dr. Jaggard.
Benter next recognized two local businesses with Gold Awards. She explained the Gold Award is presented at the kickoff to recognize a business that goes to great lengths to help United Way and the community through volunteering time and resources.
“This year, I am very happy to give out two Gold Awards to two great businesses,” she said.
The first Gold Award was presented to Oelwein Pizza Ranch, with Brandy Hershey accepting.
“Pizza Ranch is a huge supporter of United Way and our yearly Penny Campaign,” Benter said. “They donate all the pizza and pop for each classroom that donates the most coins. They are also a big supporter of the community through donations and allowing different organizations to fundraise in their restaurant,” she said. “Thank you, Pizza Ranch, for all that you do and congratulations.”
Benter announced the second Gold Award by quoting the owner, “’As a business owner you need to help support the community your business is in, and the people that help support your business.’ Birdnow Motor Trade does exactly this, not only do they support United Way through serving on our board, but also through donations.” Benter said the business doesn’t stop there. They donate to Party in the Park, the Easter Basket Hunt, and open their doors to help high school seniors who participate in the MOC (Multi-Occupational Cooperative Program). She added Birdnow also fundraises to help other organizations in the community such as The Kitchen Cupboard, The Community Center, and The Plentiful Pantry, to name a few.
“Thank you and congratulations to Birdnow Motor Trade for all that you do,” she said.
Board member Jamie Jacobs next presented the 2022 Penny Campaign Award. Each year, elementary classrooms including PK/JK/Kindergarten at Little Husky Learning Center, can choose to participate in the United Way Penny Campaign. Students can bring pennies and small change to help fill a container in their class, which can become a competition. During the last school term, Mrs. Audra Kaiser’s third grade class had the highest amount raising $419.20. They were treated to a pizza party in recognition for their contribution to United Way.
Benter thanked everyone for attending and supporting Oelwein United Way. She announced upcoming fundraising events including the Penny Campaign, Party in the Park Beverage Garden, Bags Tournament and Restaurant Days, and reminded everyone that generosity is the best investment.