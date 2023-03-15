Today

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 40F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 40F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.