A theme of unity wove together songs from a variety of settings and periods as the Oelwein High School Vocal Music Department presented the “We Are One Voice” Concert.
Mixed Choir opened the set with the title track “We Are One Voice” by Kevin and Celeste Johnson, “Song of the Lonely Mountain” by Neil Finn from “The Hobbit” and “Fly Away Home” by PinkZebra.
An ensemble presented a preview of a piece they are preparing for a contest, “Away from the Roll of the Sea” by Canadian songwriter Allister MacGillivray from Nova Scotia. The singers are Kevin Fu, Carter Jeanes, Konnor Barat-Klemish, Parker Sperfslage, Dylan Ritter, Dayton Logan, Brock Sperfslage, Ethan DeTemmerman, Tony Koch, Josh Lopez, Liam Gibbs and Camden Huffman.
Belle Voce presented a foreboding gospel piece, “Dies Irae,” or “Day of Wrath,” about asking for salvation, per a translation in the program.
Their set continued with “Both Sides Now,” a classic hit by Joni Mitchell, who hails from inland Canada (Saskatchewan), a piece called “Oceans and Stars” by Amy Bernon and a medley from “Wicked,” a Wizard of Oz fan-fiction-turned-musical composed by Stephen Schwartz, which ended on a bright note with the song “Defying Gravity.” Soloing in the “Wicked” medley were Macy Westendorf (in “I’m Not that Girl”) and Allison Steggall (in “Popular”).
Bass Choir took the audience to the
Middle Ages with “A Trilogy of Knighthood” by Julie Gardner Bray. “Journey On” by Derrick Fox closed the set.
Concert Choir opened with a gospel piece, as well, “Witness.” Their next, “Song for Sarajevo” by Judy Collins about the Bosnian War, has been repurposed to apply to the current war in Ukraine, Director Darci Fuelling noted. “Sarajevo” soloists were Parker Spersflage, Sara Throckmorton, Natalie Crandall and Selah Hadley.
“Sing Gently” by Eric Whitacre and “Ritmo,” or “Rhythm,” by Dan Davison, in which Linda Murphy accompanied Sue Schlitter on piano, concluded the set.