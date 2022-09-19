Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa continues to attract high-achieving students.

This fall’s incoming first-year class has topped previous records with an average high school grade-point average (GPA) of 3.82. The average high school GPA for the classes of 2025 and 2024 were 3.81 and 3.78, respectively.

Tags

Trending Food Videos