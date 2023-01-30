Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Just three years into a 50-year, billion-dollar partnership with a utility company, the University of Iowa is being sued over an alleged failure to abide by the terms of the deal.

The University of Iowa Energy Collaborative is suing the public university in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa. The UIEC claims the school agreed in 2020 to accept $1.1 billion for a utility-system concession that serves the Iowa City campus. The UIEC now claims the school is refusing to make the required annual payments for utility services while demanding millions from UIEC for “unplanned” utility outages.

