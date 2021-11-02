Iowa businesses aren’t the only ones struggling to fill positions. Some Iowa towns are struggling to fill vacancies on local governments, at least in Fayette and Buchanan counties. In the nearby communities of Hazleton and Stanley, write-in votes will determine some city council seats following Tuesday’s municipal elections.
These are all unofficial results from county auditors following poll closings Tuesday night. The official results will be filed next week after the election canvass is completed.
Hazleton Mayor Liz Miller did not file candidacy papers for another term. No one else did either in the town of approximately 775 residents. There was, however, interest in the three at-large council seats whose terms expire at the end of the year. Elected to the positions are Jared Little, Danette Lujan and Monica Michels.
In Stanley, Rodger Sill filed candidacy for mayor and was the only one on the ballot for the town council. Current Mayor Sean Walker did not file, and no one filed for the five council members at-large positions.
Fairbank residents have shown the most interest in city government. Incumbent Mayor Mike Harter was re-elected to another term. Two city council incumbents Tamara Erickson and Tyler Woods were re-elected and will be joined by newcomer Matthew Coffin.
Just over 310 people voted in Oelwein where there were no contests. Voters elected Mayor Brett DeVore, Dave Lenz, 2nd Ward, Lynda Payne, 3rd Ward, Dave Garrigus, 4th Ward, and Karen Seeders, At-Large.
In Fayette voters selected Kurt Wood for mayor. Top voter getters for the five council-at-large seats are Nathan Post, Susan Scott, Linda Tenney, Amy Tucker, and Patricia Potratz.
In Arlington Don Handel ran unopposed for mayor, with Cody Kraus and Lyle Meisner II receiving the top votes for council-at-large seats.
In Maynard, Kelly Beacom was unopposed for mayor. Richard Scheffel, Gene Holtz and Helen Child were elected to council-at-large seats.
In Hawkeye, the mayor position will be determined from the 48 write-in votes that were cast. Hugh Curtis and John Campbell were elected to council-at-large, with Bradley Boleyn to fill an at-large vacancy.
In Wadena, voters elected Randall Weber as mayor, Ron Aylsworth and Loree Moyle for at-large posts, and Russell Medberry to fill an at-large vacancy.
Westgate Mayor Gene Rubendall was re-elected. Two at-large seats will be determined from write-in votes.
A complete listing of unofficial election outcomes can be found on the county auditors’ or secretary of state websites.