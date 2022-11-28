Bryan Construction owner Greg Bryan in a backhoe, along with employee and Ward 4 Councilman Dave Garrigus in an end loader, began demolishing 33 S. Frederick Ave. on Monday, Nov. 21, loading a dumpster trailer. Bryan, in his backhoe, was pulling debris from the underground structure on Wednesday.
“The old walls of the basement — outside perimeter walls will stay and we’ll fill the basement in,” Bryan told the Daily Register on Monday, Nov. 21.
Bryan Construction will be doing final grading and replacing some of the sidewalk both next spring, he said.
“There was some delays on the city obtaining the property and getting the asbestos done, both,” Bryan said.
The Oelwein City Council heard from City Attorney Pat Dillon on Oct. 24 that it owned 33 S. Frederick Ave., following recent court action.
The first transfer of ownership title, to the city from Barbara Wegner by quitclaim — recording no. 2022/2914 — was recorded in September. Tracy and Michelle Rupright, who are recorded in February 2021 as having purchased it from Wegner, turned it over to the city in an October recording, no. 2022/3293.
Asbestos was removed about Nov. 7, Bryan said, and the 10-day waiting period with the Department of Natural Resources concluded late last week.
Oelwein City Council heard from Mike Leo, owner of Leo’s Italian Restaurant and Generations lounge, at the June 13 meeting. At that time, Leo urged that the city take more action on 33 S. Frederick, citing structural issues and more.
City Attorney Dillon indicated the city was working on it.
The city hired VJ Engineering to provide a report on the exterior of this structure on June 22.
At its July 11 meeting, the council deemed the 33. S. Frederick property unsafe and recorded the building condition by resolution.
VJ Engineering, the resolution said, had found the structure “unsafe,” noting, on the southeast end, the wall was tipped outward.
“There is a section of brick masonry at the east end of the south wall that is dislodged and in danger of collapsing onto the city sidewalk,” the resolution says, paraphrasing the engineers.
In recording the building condition through resolution, the city gave the owner — Wegner — and contract buyers — the Ruprights — 14 days, or until about July 26, to create a plan or remediate the issue.
“If they fail to reach any type of agreement with the city within the 14 days, we will enter the building, check for asbestos and prepare for tear down,” City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger said at the time. The deterioration of the structure, he added, had been an issue for some time.
The city had already approved a contract for this fiscal year’s demolition project covering eight or nine houses, and the downtown property was tentatively included — as the city was then working on obtaining clear title to it.
The Department of Revenue, in Fayette County Assessor’s online property records dated Dec. 31, 2018, had appraised 33 S. Frederick Ave. for tax purposes at $63,600.
The block was rebuilt in the late 1800s after a fire that destroyed the former main street, Highway 150.
At one time, it was a drugstore.
After tearing down a side wall, Bryan asked staff to look for the Rexall Drugs sign — subtitled McKissock, owner — that fell from an overhead window just right of the decorative panel over the door. The destruction of this part of the building had been accompanied by the sound of glass breaking.
“It was glass and broke,” Bryan told the Daily Register about the sign, after conversing with employees.
The building was believed to have had upper levels when the block was reconstructed, but it was damaged in the May 1968 tornado.
The property had housed a series of restaurants, including Mexican and Chinese cuisine.
The building had not welcomed customers for a number of years.
In seeking more of a history of the building, the Daily Register learned the city rarely gets abstracts of properties it acquires. For perspective, many of these properties are condemned.