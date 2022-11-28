Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Bryan Construction owner Greg Bryan in a backhoe, along with employee and Ward 4 Councilman Dave Garrigus in an end loader, began demolishing 33 S. Frederick Ave. on Monday, Nov. 21, loading a dumpster trailer. Bryan, in his backhoe, was pulling debris from the underground structure on Wednesday.

“The old walls of the basement — outside perimeter walls will stay and we’ll fill the basement in,” Bryan told the Daily Register on Monday, Nov. 21.

