Unverferth Manufacturing announces plant expansion, job creation at Shell Rock facility

UMCI Shell Rock expansion

SHELL ROCK — Unverferth Manufacturing Co. Inc. announces it is nearing completion of a 75,000-square-foot plant expansion at its Shell Rock, Iowa, facility. The work marks the 12th plant expansion since 1988 and brings with it the creation of up to 65 job openings for welders, painters, robotic operators, machine operators and general assemblers.

“This is an exciting time for Unverferth and the communities surrounding Shell Rock,” said Larry Unverferth, president for the company. “We often say, ‘Employees are not numbers at Unverferth; they’re family,’ and we mean it. There’s no better feeling than creating high-quality jobs right here in the heartland. We’re proud to support American manufacturing and look forward to welcoming more people into our new facility and the Unverferth family.”

