The community blood supply has been low due to lower donor turnout, LifeServe Blood Center reports. The blood center is calling on all donors to help boost this blood supply this fall.

Someone requires a blood transfusion every 2 seconds. All of the blood products (100%) needed by local community hospitals come from LifeServe blood donors.

