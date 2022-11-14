The community blood supply has been low due to lower donor turnout, LifeServe Blood Center reports. The blood center is calling on all donors to help boost this blood supply this fall.
Someone requires a blood transfusion every 2 seconds. All of the blood products (100%) needed by local community hospitals come from LifeServe blood donors.
Make an appointment at an upcoming neighborhood blood drive. Appointments required and can be made online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling 1-800-287-4903.
An Elgin/Clermont/Wadena communities blood drive will be 12:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Elgin Legion Hall, 308 Mill Avenue.
An Oelwein community blood drive will be 12:30-5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Oelwein Public Library meeting room, 201 E. Charles St.