The Ames-based Women, Food and Agriculture Network (WFAN), along with American Farmland Trust’s Women for the Land (WFL) program and Iowa State University will be hosting a series of listening sessions throughout Iowa this November, including in Decorah and Cedar Rapids, in an effort to explore how the state’s women are addressing the subject of agriculture and climate.
The series, which begins on Nov. 14 in Polk County, is titled “Advancing Climate Resilience with Women in Iowa” and will provide a forum at which women farmers and property owners can discuss how current weather realities are affecting the land they own, their farms, and their broader communities.
“We know that changing weather patterns, intense storms, and long cycles of drought and deluge have been impacting farms in the region,” said Juliann Salinas, WFAN Executive Director. “These sessions will help us understand more about how these factors are affecting women landowners and farmers in the state.”
In addition to the Nov. 14 gathering, conversations will be held in Sioux City on Nov. 15, Decorah on Nov. 16, and Cedar Rapids on Thursday, Nov. 17, which will conclude the series.
Among the sessions’ objectives is to inform future outreach and action-oriented projects which address the concerns of participants, to gather feedback to help develop upcoming events and similar series, and to learn about the priorities and concerns of Iowa’s women farmers and property owners related to extreme weather occurrences and unusual weather patterns.
Those seeking additional information can contact Stephanie Enloe, WFAN Director of Programming, at (515) 635-3276 ext. 5, or stephanie@wfan.org. Registration information, as well as specific session sites, can be found at wfan.org/wclevents.