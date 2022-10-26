Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Ames-based Women, Food and Agriculture Network (WFAN), along with American Farmland Trust’s Women for the Land (WFL) program and Iowa State University will be hosting a series of listening sessions throughout Iowa this November, including in Decorah and Cedar Rapids, in an effort to explore how the state’s women are addressing the subject of agriculture and climate.

The series, which begins on Nov. 14 in Polk County, is titled “Advancing Climate Resilience with Women in Iowa” and will provide a forum at which women farmers and property owners can discuss how current weather realities are affecting the land they own, their farms, and their broader communities.

Tags

Trending Food Videos