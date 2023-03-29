2022 was an important year for Zion Lutheran Church.
Our ministry expanded and improved by two major events. One of the events involved our pastoral assistant, ChyAnne Slick, moving into a new role. She has now become an intern pastor at Zion.
What this means is that ChyAnne will spend more time in the building and will be learning how to do the work that pastors do every day. This will involve ministry to our members and to the larger community of Oelwein.
As ChyAnne completes this work, she will also be a student at Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque. ChyAnne will graduate and be ordained as a pastor in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in 2025. We are excited about having her on staff and in our community!
Another development at Zion involved redecorating part of our sanctuary.
For a long time, Zion had bright red carpet down the aisle and on the altar. Since the carpet had been there for many years, it was starting to show wear, just like carpet in our homes shows wear. The church Council decided it was time to replace the carpet.
We were shown several carpet samples and decided to put new carpet down the aisle, along the sides and on part of the altar area. As part of this project, white tile was put under the altar, to accent the new carpet.
As this project was planned, a member was generous in donating the money to complete this project as a memorial gift. This new carpet has made our space more welcoming for our members and guests! It is a true gift from God!