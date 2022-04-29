FAYETTE — Approximately 350 students will be recognized for earning their respective degrees during Upper Iowa University’s (UIU) in-person commencement ceremonies Saturday, May 7, at Harms-Eischeid Stadium in Fayette. Joining the graduates in celebrating their latest accomplishments will be UIU administrators, faculty, staff, alumni, family and friends.
“It is our honor each year to recognize our graduates for their dedication in achieving their educational goals as they continue their path to success,” UIU President William R. Duffy II said. “These graduates have remained especially focused on their dreams and aspirations during a unique period in history, never letting obstacles or challenges stand in their way. We are extremely proud to be able to soon call them Peacock alumni.”
UIU alumnus and Board of Trustee Brian Sims ‘08, ‘10 will deliver the commencement address. Sims graduated summa cum laude with a major in human resources management and a minor in finance, and later earned a Master of Business Administration degree, with an emphasis in organizational development, at UIU. He currently serves as a critical access hospital chief executive officer with Good Shepherd Health Care System in Hermiston, Oregon.
The May 7 ceremonies will recognize students who have completed their degree requirements at all UIU locations. Graduates and undergraduates of the School of Business and Professional Studies will be joined by Second Chance graduates and undergraduates during a 10 a.m. ceremony at Harms-Eischeid Stadium.
Alumni who were unable to attend their original commencement ceremony will also participate in the 10 a.m. ceremony as part of UIU’s Second Chance opportunity. Meanwhile, graduates and undergraduates of the Andres School of Education and School of Arts and Sciences will be celebrated at 2:30 p.m.
In the case of inclement weather, an announcement will be posted on the UIU homepage that the ceremonies have been moved to Dorman Gymnasium at Fayette Campus. All seating is on a first-come basis. An overflow viewing area will be in the Student Center ballrooms. Guests at this location can view the full ceremonies on live video. Live streaming of the broadcast may also be viewed on the day of commencement at uiu.edu.