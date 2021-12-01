FAYETTE — A new tuition award at Upper Iowa University will make college free for many Iowa students. Beginning with the 2022-2023 academic year, the “Peacock Promise” will eliminate tuition for any eligible student applying for the Iowa Tuition Grant. The Peacock Promise turns the $6,800 Iowa Tuition Grant into a $32,589 tuition award for eligible students new to UIU’s Fayette Campus.
“Upper Iowa University is well aware that many of our students and their families find it financially challenging to achieve a quality higher education,” said UIU President William R. Duffy II. “We remain committed to helping ensure no one is denied access to an affordable educational experience that will benefit their career and life.”
Peacock Promise awards are available to both first-year and transfer applicants from Iowa.
To qualify for the Peacock Promise, the students must not be conditionally accepted and are required to file the “free application for federal student aid” (FAFSA) by June 30, 2022.
After filing a FAFSA, if the student’s “expected family contribution” (EFC) qualifies them for an Iowa Tuition Grant, tuition for the student will be zero dollars.
According to recent data from the Iowa Student Aid Commission, around two-thirds of Iowa FAFSA filers who listed an Iowa private college on their application were deemed eligible for the Iowa Tuition Grant last year. Students interested in benefiting from the Peacock Promise should complete their FAFSA and apply to UIU to find out of they area available for this generous aid program.
“UIU-associated financial aid, such as scholarships and grants, and any Pell Grant funds will be applied before Peacock Promise funds are awarded,” explained UIU Vice President Kathy Franken. “If, in subsequent years, the student’s expected family contribution (‘EFC’) falls outside of the range to receive the Iowa Tuition Grant and he or she remains an Iowa resident, UIU will continue to cover the funds no longer covered by the Iowa Tuition or Pell grants.”
Iowa Tuition Grants are awarded to Iowa residents enrolled in eligible private colleges and universities in the state. Recipients can receive grants for up to $6,800 per year for four years of full-time, undergraduate study. The financial assistance is provided in the form of a grant, not a loan, and does not have to be paid back. The college of attendance also matches these funds.
UIU also announced a tuition freeze for nearly all of its locations, including the Fayette Campus, online program and centers located across the country. Academic scholarships at the Fayette Campus have also increased for the upcoming 2022-23 academic year to further emphasize affordability. All Fayette Campus students are eligible for merit-based scholarships based on academic performance.
For additional information about Peacock Promise and UIU, visit uiu.edu/peacock-promise.