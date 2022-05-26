Ride through the scenic Arlington and Wadena area a UTV or ATV on a trail ride, “Ride to Remember — Ride for a Cure,” on Saturday, June 18. Rain date is Sunday, July 3. Licensed drivers only.
Meal will be included for $30 adult, passengers 12 and under, free. Proceeds go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, Allen Hospital Community Cancer Center in Waterloo and the More Moments-More Memories Foundation in Dubuque.
Park at the ball diamond in Wadena. Registration is 8-10 a.m. at the American Legion Hall in Wadena. Ride starts at 10 a.m. from the Legion.
Raffle items include Big and Rich VIP tickets for the Fayette County Fair performance, a stay at River Valley Campground, cancer awareness blankets and more.
To pre-register, call Diana Opperman Hammond, 319-290-1958 or Rachel Opperman 563-380-7304.