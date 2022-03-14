The Oelwein V.F.W. Blaisdell-Barnes Post 1725 has made great strides over the past five years in a major regrowth for what previously was a veterans’ organization trying to stay afloat. While membership is always a big factor in any civic group’s existence, having a place to gather and call home is equally important.
Using the adage, “If we build it, they will come,” a handful of members took on the task of finding a post home for 1725, and with the help of two local businessmen, and a lot of volunteers, they succeeded. Original Advanced Automotive owners Terry Evans and Jeff Mohlis had purchased the old Casey’s General Store building at 120 N. Frederick Ave., for storage since it was just across the alley from their business. They offered the building to the V.F.W. on a 99-year lease, but the membership would be responsible for all cleanup and remodeling. That was the fall of 2017.
Nearly a year later, with plenty of sweat and toil, Post 1725 held an open house Sept. 6, 2018, to celebrate the new post home.
“It’s all new from floor to ceiling,” said member Jim Tafolla, who was among those helping with the renovation. “We couldn’t have done this without lots of help. High school kids, family members, friends. The community really stepped up for this project.”
The 40-by-60-foot building features a spacious meeting room with round tables and chairs, handicap-accessible bathrooms, a full kitchen and extra storage space.
The post is now making its home available for rent to the public for events of 65 or less, such as class reunions, family celebrations, business meetings, with use of the kitchen included.
Since beginning and completing the remodel, the addage has sounded true. The membership has grown to almost 80, with many taking part in various activities within the post and community. Upcoming community events at the post include the St. Patrick’s Day chili, soup and sandwich meal, 4:30-6:30, for a free will donation, and an Easter Basket Hunt sponsor site on Saturday, April 9. On Saturday, April 2, V.F.W. members will go to the National Guard Armory and cook lunch for guardsmen as a way of showing appreciation for all they do.
Post 1725 also hosts a morning coffee on Tuesdays and Thursdays for area veterans to stop in for coffee, conversation and sometimes treats, too. Coffee is ready at 9 a.m. All area veterans are invited to stop by, non-members included.
Persons interested in renting the post for an event can contact Bill Adams, 515-249-8763, for more information.