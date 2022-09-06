Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

A virus that is believed to kill at least half of the rabbits it infects was recently detected in indoor, pet rabbits in Story County, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

A new variant of rabbit hemorrhagic disease was first identified in the United States in 2020 and has since been discovered in several states, none of which border Iowa. The recent detection in Iowa is a first, and state officials are unsure how the rabbits might have contracted the virus.

