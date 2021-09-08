In August 2021, the United States Department of Health and Human Services announced a plan to begin offering COVID-19 booster shots in the fall of 2021 for those who received Pfizer (also called Comirnaty) or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. It is anticipated, boosters will start the week of Sept. 20, but a firm date has not been established.
When the date is determined, those who are eight months past the date of their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine would become eligible for the COVID-19 booster dose. Fayette County Public Health will share the COVID-19 booster start date through many channels when available.
Additional information on COVID-19 booster doses can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website in the COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot Section.
Fayette County Public Health has fielded questions about the need to get on a “list” for a booster dose, inquiries about an assigned location to receive the booster, and others wondered if a series of agency/business site clinics will be established by Public Health.
In early 2021, COVID-19 vaccine was extremely limited in our community. There was a phased approach to vaccination as the supply was very limited. Currently, there is no concern on the amount of vaccine available in our community. COVID-19 vaccine can be found at many primary care and pharmacy locations. Fayette County Public Health also provides COVID-19 vaccine at its location in West Union.
Due to the increased steady supply, there won’t be a phased approach for booster doses. Organizations will not be assigned a specific locations to receive the booster dose as individuals can go to any vaccine provider location to receive their booster dose.
There is an eight month pause between the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine and the third booster dose. If you received your second COVID vaccination on Feb. 23, your third dose would be due after Oct. 23.
Fayette County Public Health will be hosting drive and park clinics late September, October and early December based on the eight-month timeframe for third doses.
COMMON QUESTIONS
Q: Where can I get my boost dose of COVID-19 vaccine?
A: Many primary care providers and pharmacies in Fayette County have COVID-19 vaccine in their clinics/pharmacies. You can visit Vaccines.gov and search by location and type of COVID-19 vaccine you need. This site is not specific to booster doses. If you know someone in need of the first or second doses of COVID-19 vaccine, this site can be used as well.
Q: How do I determine when I am eligible for my COVID-19 booster?
A: Use your vaccination card/record to determine the date you had the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Add eight months to the date.
Q: What if I don’t have my COVID-19 vaccination card/record?
A: Visit Iowa’s Immunization Registry Information System (IRIS) website.
The ACCESSNG IMMUNIZATION RECORDS section will direct you to a forms page.
The INFORMATION FOR PARENTS/GUARDIANS AND ADULTS section has a RECORD REQUEST FORM. You can complete the form and submit to IRIS.
Q: Will people who received Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen (J&J/Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine need a booster shot?
A: It is likely that people who received a J&J COVID-19 vaccine will need a booster dose. Because the J&J/Janssen vaccine wasn’t given in the United States until 70 days after Pfizer or Moderna the data needed to make this decision is not available yet. These data are expected in the coming weeks. With those data in hand, CDC will keep the public informed with a timely plan for J&J/Janssen booster shots.