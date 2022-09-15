On Friday, Sept. 23, at 1 p.m., the Oelwein Public Library will welcome acclaimed academician and author Jan Bennington Van Buren as she discusses her 2021 book “Susan Angeline Collins: With a Hallelujah Heart,” a biography of renowned missionary, nurse, and teacher Susan Collins, a resident of northeast Iowa for nearly 40 years.
Van Buren’s appearance will mark a homecoming for the Fayette County native. Born in Oelwein, Van Buren grew up on a three-generation farmstead east of Fayette, attended Fayette High School, and was active in 4-H during her youth. She also hailed from a devout religious family who attended what was then called the Fayette Methodist Episcopal Church.
Following graduation, she attended Iowa State University, where she earned, in succession, her bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees. During the academic career that followed, Van Buren held various positions in academe while serving on the faculty of Truman State University, the University of Missouri in Columbia, and Texas A & M University-Kingsville. Upon her retirement from Kingsville, Van Buren moved to West Lafayette, Indiana, where she currently resides.
It was Van Buren’s connections to her local church in Fayette that first led her to exploring the life of Collins, as the church’s remarkable history of sponsoring 23 international missions piqued her interest—so much so that Van Buren, herself, once considered becoming a missionary.
Later, spurred on by a Fayette friend who suggested she examine Collins more deeply, Van Buren began her research in earnest in 2009, in hopes of writing an article, but soon found herself immersed in a decade-long project.
Van Buren describes growing close to Collins during her project, to the point where, as she laughingly noted, Susan Collins began “telling me where to look sometimes.”
This ‘conversing’ with her protagonist proved instrumental in the book’s outcome, as the life of Collins, who would serve as a missionary for more than 30 years in the Congo Delta and Angola regions of central Africa, unfolds.
Following her service, Collins returned to northeast Iowa, Van Buren explained, where she continued her religious activities, working with local children until her death in 1940 at age 89. Collins is buried in the Lima Cemetery.
The story of Susan Angeline Collins, Van Buren said, starkly illustrates the ways in which “grit, gumption, and determination lead to success”, as well as the importance of persistence and the role that a deep, personal faith can have in changing one’s life and the lives of others.
Van Buren’s upcoming presentation will include a brief history of Collins’s life and the reading of excerpts from her book. Audience questions will be taken. Limited copies of Van Buren’s book will be available at the presentation, while the library owns one copy of the book for check-out.