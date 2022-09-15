Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

220916_ol_news_collins_presentation

Focused on Susan Collins, Jan Van Buren’s book offers insight into Fayette County’s history.

 Photo Courtesy of Jan Bennington Van Buren

On Friday, Sept. 23, at 1 p.m., the Oelwein Public Library will welcome acclaimed academician and author Jan Bennington Van Buren as she discusses her 2021 book “Susan Angeline Collins: With a Hallelujah Heart,” a biography of renowned missionary, nurse, and teacher Susan Collins, a resident of northeast Iowa for nearly 40 years.

Van Buren’s appearance will mark a homecoming for the Fayette County native. Born in Oelwein, Van Buren grew up on a three-generation farmstead east of Fayette, attended Fayette High School, and was active in 4-H during her youth. She also hailed from a devout religious family who attended what was then called the Fayette Methodist Episcopal Church.

Trending Food Videos