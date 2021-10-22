Sometime in the night Thursday or early Friday morning, vandals broke into the Wings Park utility building at Diamond 1, helped themselves to some white paint that was stored there and graffitied the north side of the building.
“Basically, they kicked in the garage door and knocked it off the rollers. That’s how they got in,” said Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson. “We go through random vandalism every year in the parks.”
Johnson said it’s usually just small stuff that is done to Oelwein parks. But, he added, throughout the season, the city experiences serious vandalism like this, four to five times a year.
“It didn’t take too long to clean up, fix the door and paint over the building, but it was disturbing what was written,” Johnson said. “It’s frustrating when we think about the hard work we put in to keep the city’s park properties looking nice. And these acts of vandalism take time away from our already busy schedule to clean up and fix up.”
Johnson said there are cameras at the pool area and he and police officers are looking at those to see if anything shows up.