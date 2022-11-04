Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WATERLOO — E-cigarettes are considered by many smokers/tobacco users to be a replacement for cigarettes, but increasing evidence shows e-cigarettes contain and emit several potentially toxic substances that can impact your lung health. November is National Lung Cancer Awareness Month.

“E-cigarette aerosol is not harmless water vapor,” said Shrey Velani, MD, pulmonary and critical care provider at MercyOne. “Almost all e-cigarette devices are unregulated by any official health agency. There’s no safety regulation or purity standards on the ingredients in e-cigarettes.”

