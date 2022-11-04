WATERLOO — E-cigarettes are considered by many smokers/tobacco users to be a replacement for cigarettes, but increasing evidence shows e-cigarettes contain and emit several potentially toxic substances that can impact your lung health. November is National Lung Cancer Awareness Month.
“E-cigarette aerosol is not harmless water vapor,” said Shrey Velani, MD, pulmonary and critical care provider at MercyOne. “Almost all e-cigarette devices are unregulated by any official health agency. There’s no safety regulation or purity standards on the ingredients in e-cigarettes.”
The Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reported that while e-cigarettes contain fewer harmful substances than the 7,000 chemicals in smoke from regular cigarettes, they still contain harmful substances that can lead to lung damage and health consequences.
According to the CDC, e-cigarette aerosol contains harmful and potentially harmful substances, including:
• Ultrafine particles that can be inhaled deep into the lungs
• Flavoring such as diacetyl, a chemical linked to lung disease
• Volatile organic compounds
• Cancer-causing chemicals
• Heavy metals such as nickel, tin and lead
Though e-cigarettes are relatively new, there is evidence showing young people who use e-cigarettes may be more likely to smoke cigarettes in the future. A 2018 National Academy of Medicine report found that e-cigarette use increases the frequency and amount of cigarette smoking in the future. Cigarette smoking is the No. 1 risk factor for lung cancer.
“Nicotine is still a highly addictive substance that impacts your health,” said Dr. Velani. “It can lead to increased risk of heart disease, vascular disease and stroke. The smoke can lead to long term diseases such as asthma, debility in general, chronic bronchitis.”