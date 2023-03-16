Following its recent passage in the Senate, the Iowa House Wednesday quickly approved the Governor’s massive governmental reorganization bill, which, once signed, promises to implement sweeping changes in the state’s bureaucratic operations.
A short time afterward, Governor Reynolds hailed passage of the proposal, Senate File 514, which her office has labeled as the Government Alignment bill and will reduce the number of executive-level state agencies from 37 to 16.
“For decades, Iowans have seen state government grow beyond its means,” Reynolds said in a statement. “Today, the Iowa House joined me and the Iowa Senate to declare an end to bloated bureaucracy. We are making government smaller, more efficient, and more effective. We are saving taxpayer dollars and putting Iowans’ needs first.
“This transformational legislation,” the statement concluded, “will put Iowa in the best position to help our state thrive.”
In the final House vote, 58 Republicans supported the bill, while all Democrats along with five Republicans voted against it. Opponents of the legislation had been critical of what they identified as the further consolidation of the Governor’s authority the bill embodied.
“I don’t think that consolidating power into the governor’s office makes state government more efficient and it certainly won’t save taxpayers any money,” said Representative Amy Nielsen, a Democrat from North Liberty, Radio Iowa reported. “We are one part of a three-branch government and it’s really disappointing to see the capitulation of all of our power to the governor’s office.”
Nielsen’s colleague, House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, meanwhile, alluded to the overwhelming partisanship that led to the bill’s final passage. “We will have a Democratic governor sooner than some folks in this room think,” she observed, according to the Radio Iowa report. “There are some things in here that I think, if a Democrat was in charge, some folks in this room wouldn’t like a Democratic governor to have power over.”
“This governor is not going to pick cronies, hire and fire someone that can’t do the job,” responded Republican Jane Bloomingdale to Konfrst’s line of objection. “She’s going to hire the best people she can find. And when we have a Democratic governor, they’re going to do the same thing.”
Before the bill’s passage, House lawmakers voted down 15 Democratic-backed amendments to the proposal, including one that would have allowed the state’s Commission of the Blind to retain the power to appoint the director of the Iowa Department of Blind. Instead, that power will now reside with the Governor who, as a result of the incoming changes, will appoint and supervise 31 agency directors instead of the current 25.
According to Democrats, each of the proposed amendments reflected a direct constituent concern, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported.
“Imagine if we presented you with a 1,500-page bill and said, ‘This is it, pal. This is as good as it gets, and we’re not going to change a thing,’” Konfrst said, in reference to the rejection of all her party’s proposed changes. “Imagine what you’d be saying to us. So what we’re saying here is that we deserved and Iowans deserved more input, more conversation and more work to truly make a bill that works for all Iowans.”
Bloomingdale, however, again refuted Konfrst’s insinuations that consideration of the views of constituents was omitted from the process.
“If you say there wasn’t input, you’re right, she (Governor Reynolds) did not contact 3.2 million Iowans,” Bloomingdale said wryly, according to the Capital Dispatch report. “That’s nearly impossible and some of them can’t talk. So she did not contact all of them, alright, but she did work with the people that work in these departments.”
Once in place, the bill’s restructuring will quickly eliminate about 200 unfilled full-time positions in state government, one aspect of the legislation that will eventually result in $215 million in savings over its first four years, the Governor’s office estimates.