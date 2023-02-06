A two-vehicle accident on Sunday afternoon in rural Sumner has left one of the drivers dead.
At 3:08 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol responded to the crash, which occurred near the intersection of County Highway V56 and County Highway C33 in Bremer County.
According to the crash report, a 2007 Lexis ES, operated by 22-year-old John H. Carter of St. Cloud, Florida, was traveling east on Hwy C33 when it failed to obey a stop sign, subsequently colliding with a Hyundai Elantra driven by Derrius G. Taylor-Ly, 22, of Altoona. In the collision, Taylor-Ly’s vehicle, which at the time was heading northbound on Hwy V56, was struck on the driver’s side, with both vehicles coming to a stop in the ditch.
As a result of the accident, Taylor-Ly was killed, while Carter was taken by local EMS to Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner to receive treatment for minor injuries, according to the report. Both drivers were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Following the accident, the intersection of V56 and C33 was closed for a portion of Sunday afternoon, reopening around 6 p.m., according to the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash remains under investigation, the State Patrol reports.