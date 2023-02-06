Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Iowa State Patrol

A two-vehicle accident on Sunday afternoon in rural Sumner has left one of the drivers dead.

At 3:08 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol responded to the crash, which occurred near the intersection of County Highway V56 and County Highway C33 in Bremer County.

Trending Food Videos