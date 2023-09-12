March 23, 1933 — Sept. 5, 2023
HARPERS FERRY — Velma A. Hall, 90, of Harpers Ferry, and formerly of Oelwein, died Tuesday evening, Sept. 5, 2023, at Thorton Manor Nursing and Care Center in Lansing.
Private inurnment will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Oelwein.
The Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein is assisting the family. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Velma Arlene Lamphier was born March 23, 1933, near Wadena, Iowa, the daughter of John “Erwin” and May Alta (Tripp) Lamphier. She graduated from Fayette High School in 1951. On Sept. 2, 1955, she was united in marriage to James Marcellus Hall at the First Baptist Church in Oelwein. Velma was employed for many years at the First National Bank. Velma and James were longtime Oelwein residents. In 1991, they moved to Harpers Ferry. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed sewing and making trinkets.
Velma is survived by her sister: Virginia (Eldon) McLaury of Madison, Wisconsin; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband James on Feb. 11, 1999; brother: Marvin Lamphier; and sister-in-law: Sheila Lamphier.