FAIRBANK — Vendors are being sought for the “Fall Vendor Fair” that will raise money for the Little Island Child Care Center. It will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Immaculate Conception Church, in Fairbank.
Representatives from the Little Island Child Care Center updated the Fairbank City Council when it met Aug. 23 on fundraising and construction goals. The City Council was investigating the potential of using low-to-moderate-income (LMI) funding for the Little Island Child Care Center expansion, said to be largely from Fayette County.
The Little Island Child Care Center intends the $400,000 40-by-44-foot expansion drawn by Martin Gardner Architecture of Strawberry Point to be completed by May 2022, as discussed at the council meeting. The plan includes two children’s rooms and a kitchen.
“How close are we to the raising of the $150,000 to start the construction?” asked Councilwoman Tammy Erickson.
Funds raised were at $80,000 before a recent golf tournament. The tournament raised $8,500, per the child care’s social media. It brought them close to $90,000, attendee Connor Woods indicated.
The Little Island Child Care Center is licensed to serve 54 children on-site at 101 Fourth St. N., in Fairbank. The Department of Human Services will tell them how many more children they can serve after construction, based on room size, Little Island Director Janece Silva told the Daily Register in April.
“We’re maxed in every classroom,” Silva said. “We have four classrooms right now.”
There is an infants room, 6 weeks to 18 months, toddlers 18 months to 3 years, then, 3-years up to 4, then a transitional room for 4-year-olds who will be starting preschool next year.
As for the Aug. 23 investigating into using LMI funding for the Little Island Child Care Center expansion, the council waited to act until finding out for sure whether using these funds — which City Clerk Brittany Fuller indicated are coming largely from Fayette County — would be appropriate.
Front Street is the dividing line between Buchanan and Fayette Counties.
The council will likely revisit the matter at the Sept. 13 meeting, after obtaining more information from the city attorney, Fuller indicated Wednesday.
CRAFT FAIR
For “fall vendor fair” attendees on Oct. 2, there will be handmade crafts, other vendors, a soup lunch, pie auction, raffle prizes and more.
Vendors interested in a table or two at the fair may contact Alexis Rausch, lexylouhoo1020@gmail.com or Councilwoman Tammy Erickson. Cost will be $40 for an 8-foot table or $70 for two tables.
Proceeds from vendor fees, lunch, pie auction and raffle prizes will go to the Little Island Child Care Center new addition.
“We have about 14 so far,” Rausch posted to Facebook on Monday, Aug. 30. “This will be a great opportunity to sell your Fall/Christmas items and help people start Christmas shopping!”