WATERLOO – Veridian Credit Union is reducing overdraft fees and refunding future fees for returned items in a recent change to overdraft policies. Effective July 5, the credit union’s fee per overdraft dropped from $32 to $20, and the credit union’s fees for returned items moving forward will now be fully and automatically refunded.
Veridian’s overdraft policy offers a menu of options that allow members to avoid unwanted overdraft fees and choose how their accounts will respond when transactions are attempted without sufficient funds in their checking account. Veridian members can choose to cover an overdrawn account with funds from another account or an interest-bearing line of credit – both for no fee. They can also choose for such transactions to be returned or allow their account to be overdrawn. Members who enroll in Veridian’s Courtesy Pay service and allow items to be paid when funds aren’t available will now pay a $20 fee for paid overdrafts, rather than the previous $32 fee. If the transaction is returned, the $20 fee will now be automatically refunded.
The reduced fees come one month after Veridian announced its new Early Direct Deposit service, making members’ electronic payroll available up to two days before payday.