Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Veridian Credit Union has opened its scholarship applications for the 2023-2024 academic year. In total, Veridian will award $14,000 in seven scholarships. Two scholarships for $2,000 will be awarded to Veridian members in each of three categories, including incoming freshmen, undergraduates and technical/trade students.

An additional $2,000 is available in conjunction with the credit union’s ArtShare program for members enrolling in an educational program that leads to a career in the arts.

Tags

Trending Food Videos