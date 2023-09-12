July 16, 1950 — Sept. 8, 2023
FORT MYERS, Florida — Vernon R. Vandersee, 73, of Fort Myers, Florida, died Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein, with the Rev. Susan Friedrich officiating. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to service time Thursday at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Vernon Ray Vandersee was born July 16, 1950, in Sumner, Iowa, the son of Laverne Ralph and Gwennith Verle (Stewart) Vandersee. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Maynard. In 1968, he graduated from West Central High School in Maynard. He then attended Northeast Iowa Community College in Calmar. Vernon proudly served in the Iowa National Guard. In 1970, he was united in marriage to Barbara Jean Michels. They later divorced. For several years he was employed at Farm Service and Spahn and Rose. For 43 years, Vernon was an over-the-road truck driver. He was very proud of the million-mile safe driving plaque he received. Vernon was a member of the Lions Club and volunteered with Meals on Wheels and Paint it Forward. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, fixing things and helping others.
Vernon is survived by his three children: Debbie (Bryan) Manross of Denver, Tammy (Patrick) Nelson of North Liberty, and Daryl Vandersee of Oelwein; four grandchildren: Austin Manross, Ethan Manross, Quinlan Manross and Harper Nelson; his mother: Gwennith Vandersee of Oelwein; siblings: Barbara (Dale) Lowe of Fairbank, Elaine Gallagher of Hazleton, Ruth (Richard) Wenger of Fairbank and Paul Vandersee of Newton; many nieces and nephews; and long-time friend: Roger (Bonnie) Carson of Hazleton.
He was preceded in death by his father: Laverne; stepfather: Clarence Williams; and brother-in-law: Michael Gallagher.