Sept. 8, 2023
FORT MYERS, Florida — Vernon R. Vandersee, 73, of Fort Myers, Florida, died Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin.
Funeral services are pending with the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.
