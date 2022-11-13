“What a wonderful turn out for the Veterans Day dinner at the American Legion in Oelwein,” said Legion Auxiliary President Peggy Sherrets in a Facebook post.
The Friday, Nov. 11 supper was served free to all area veterans and a free will donation was taken from non-veterans who attended.
Legion Commander Russ Turner cooked more than 150 pounds of beef for the dinner, which was reported to be “melt-in-your-mouth” delicious. Beginning the supper prepping at 9 a.m. Friday, Auxiliary members
peeled and cooked about 200 pounds of potatoes that transformed into creamy, mashed potatoes, adding gravy, corn and rolls to the kitchen duties.
All food for the Veterans Day supper was donated by Fareway, and dessert cupcakes were donated by Amanda Meyer.
Oelwein Police Officers, part of the ONE community program, served up the food with smiles and the Fareway crew worked the dining room with fast friendly service, Sherrets reported. She added that there is no way to guess how many people will attend one of these events, noting that they had served up the last of the hundreds of pounds of food by the end of the first hour.
“Thank you to our fabulous Auxiliary for their hours of work, Fareway store and employees, Amanda Meyer, our Boys in Blue, Commander Turner, and thank you to our veterans!” she said.