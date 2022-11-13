Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

“What a wonderful turn out for the Veterans Day dinner at the American Legion in Oelwein,” said Legion Auxiliary President Peggy Sherrets in a Facebook post.

The Friday, Nov. 11 supper was served free to all area veterans and a free will donation was taken from non-veterans who attended.

