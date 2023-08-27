The morning of Wednesday, Aug. 16 provided perfect weather for an outside breakfast, and that is exactly what about 15 local veterans enjoyed as they sat down to a meal provided by Grandview Health Care Center staff.
Veterans enjoyed a steak and waffle breakfast with coffee and a choice of fruit juice. It was evident that the meal was greatly enjoyed as many asked for a second serving.
These monthly meals provide local veterans a chance to visit and catch up with each other in a relaxed setting. The air was filled with lively chatter and laughter.
The breakfasts have been a regular event for the last 8-10 years, said center director Craig Allen. It is normally scheduled for the third Wednesday of each month at 8 a.m. When the weather permits, tables and chairs are set up outside the north entrance of the center. In case of inclement weather and during the winter season, the breakfast is moved inside.
For the most part, attendees include members of the local VFW and American Legion post. Allen emphasized, however, that the event is open to all area veterans. The idea for the meals originated with center activity director Dawn Dewey and Jake Blitsch.
In an email sent after the event, Allen said, “The menu may include steak and eggs, biscuits and gravy, or freshly made to order omelets. The menu always includes fun, laughter, and a good dose of teasing.
“It takes the efforts of many Grandview employees to make this a successful event. In addition to Dawn Dewey, activities, Teresa Petsche, dietary manager and the entire dietary department are involved in the meal preparation.”
The next scheduled meal will be on Sept. 20.