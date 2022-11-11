Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Veterans of World War II and the Korean War were recognized, and Oelwein Schools students and community members heard the importance of having the mental strength to meet adversity standing up, when Iowa National Guard Sgt. Maj. Dan Wegner gave the Veterans Day keynote on Friday.

Veterans of World War II — Bud Burke — and the Korean War — Jens Nielsen, Bill Schultz, Paul Ryan and Tom Slaughter — were recognized, applauded and thanked for their service.

