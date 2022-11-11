Veterans of World War II and the Korean War were recognized, and Oelwein Schools students and community members heard the importance of having the mental strength to meet adversity standing up, when Iowa National Guard Sgt. Maj. Dan Wegner gave the Veterans Day keynote on Friday.
Veterans of World War II — Bud Burke — and the Korean War — Jens Nielsen, Bill Schultz, Paul Ryan and Tom Slaughter — were recognized, applauded and thanked for their service.
“Thank you every one for being here and to all of our veterans. Peacetime or wartime, it’s all service, it’s time away from your family, it’s sacrifice,” Oelwein High School Principal Tim Hadley said in closing.
Hadley asked for a show of hands who was related to someone who has served.
“Almost every person here has been touched by someone in the service and their lives have been changed because of that, so know that it’s important that you’re here,” said Hadley, who is also a National Guard chaplain.
Sgt. Maj. Dan Wegner graduated from Oelwein High School and shared takeaways from his 22 years in the service — over 21 in the National Guard, where he now serves full time as the Operations sergeant major for the Recruiting and Retention program. He and his wife Jackie reside in Oelwein.
“What I love about the military is the impact we get to have on others. Not just their career but their family lives too,” Wegner said.
“If we don’t have our greatest asset, people, the Army doesn’t work. The Army, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard don’t work.”
Wegner listed skills the service teaches, such as leadership, integrity and honor.
“One of the greatest things I take, and we use it every day as veterans, is mental strength,” Wegner said. “They’re only as strong as their mind. Every day they have all sorts of adversity that comes in their life and they have to challenge and push that and embrace that.
“What is it that pushes them, that takes a platoon of 30 to walk through that valley when they’re surrounded by 300 Taliban? Mental strength is the number one thing, and we focus on the soldiers —
“It’s not just soldiers, that is something everyone can take, embrace adversity,” Wegner said.
A chance conversation Wegner had with a brigadier general in the hall illustrated his point. Wegner expressed that he was anxious because if a general is having a good day, you might get some praise, but on a bad day it’s, “I’m going to punch you with my words.”
“Sergeant Major, you’ve had a great career,” the unnamed superior officer began. The other man went on to list adverse events in Wegner’s life, as Wegner reenacted enduring it.
“If you didn’t go through all that, do you thing you’d be here today? Do you think you’d be part of the largest full-time force that the Guard has of 112 strong?” Wegner recalled the general saying.
It was true, Wegner reflected.
“If I would not have gone through the adversity that I have throughout my life, throughout my 22 years of service, I would not be leading the most important organization in the Iowa Guard … the recruiting battalion.
“He said, ‘The difference in you, and the difference in me — because I am the brigadier general, because I had adversity too,’ he said, ‘We stood through, embraced, accepted the adversity and we continued to stand through it. Even when it knocked you down to your knees, you stood up and took a step through it.”
The general lamented about society.
“People don’t want to face adversity, they run away from adversity, and then the adversity becomes bigger and you never grow as a person,” Wegner recounted.
The general drew an analogy, that facing adversity was like going to the gym.
“He said, ‘When you walk in that gym, you’re not as strong as when you walk out. Every time you talk to your soldiers, think about (how) when you come through the exit, you’re going to be stronger, and it’s going to help you to be a better person, a better leader, because you stood through that and you didn’t back down.”
Reflecting, Wegner continued.
“As much as it hurt at times, I would go through all that stuff again to get to where I am today. Because my family is awesome now” — containing his emotions — “my service is awesome, my NCOs — my leaders, my officers, everything is great, and I achieved a pretty high level in the organization, I get the opportunity to do that, because I stood, I didn’t cower, and I didn’t drop to a knee and I didn’t let it run over me.
“If you get anything out of this message, just stand, because it’s coming,” Wegner said.