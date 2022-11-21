Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

For many living in rural portions of the state, fall in Iowa means deer hunting, though the hides of the animals harvested often go unused. A program organized through the Iowa Elks, however, is encouraging successful deer hunters to donate their leftover animal hides to support a worthwhile purpose—the Veterans Leather Program.

In support of the project, Iowa’s Elks lodges collected over four thousand deer hides last hunting season. Once gathered, the donated skins are shipped to Missouri for processing, while the resulting leather is returned to the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, where it is used by the Home’s residents to make craft items, according to Radio Iowa.

