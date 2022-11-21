For many living in rural portions of the state, fall in Iowa means deer hunting, though the hides of the animals harvested often go unused. A program organized through the Iowa Elks, however, is encouraging successful deer hunters to donate their leftover animal hides to support a worthwhile purpose—the Veterans Leather Program.
In support of the project, Iowa’s Elks lodges collected over four thousand deer hides last hunting season. Once gathered, the donated skins are shipped to Missouri for processing, while the resulting leather is returned to the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, where it is used by the Home’s residents to make craft items, according to Radio Iowa.
The creation of goods through the Veterans Leather Program, an initiative which relies for its continuation solely on the donations of Iowa’s hunters, represents a form of therapy and creative enjoyment for participating veterans.
According to iowaelks.org, “The Elks National Veterans Service Commission is the major source of hides and tanned leather used for recreational and occupational therapy throughout the Veterans Administration health care system. Elks Leather has become a national by-word among veteran patients everywhere.”
“Time between visits from friends and families can make hospitalization a drudgery for our veterans,” the statement continued. “Leather provides a form of relief by keeping minds active as well as providing exercise for injured and unused muscles.”
Local hunters interested in donating their deer hides can contact the nearest Elks Lodge to help. Among the lodges in our region are those in Waterloo, Decorah, Charles City, and Cedar Rapids.
“They use the leather as craft program and turn around and make moccasins, backpacks, gun cases, oh my gosh, all kinds of things,” Lisa Widick, Iowa Elks state spokeswoman, told Radio Iowa. “It’s amazing to see, utterly amazing.”
“It’s about veterans and keeping them busy and helping them somewhat rehab and be able to have a little bit of production in their life,” she added.
Those wishing to support Veterans by purchasing some of these leather goods can visit the Iowa Veterans Home Gift Shop in Marshalltown or call the shop at 641-753-4472.