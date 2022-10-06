The Otter Creek Valor Quilters recognized nine current or former Fayette County residents during the Quilts of Valor ceremony on the Fayette County Courthouse Plaza in West Union, Sunday, Oct. 2.
The honored veterans were as follows:
Steve Cromer began his U.S. Army career in 1986. He attended basic training in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and was assigned to the 977th Military Police Company-1st Infantry Division/Fort Riley Division. After completing a pair of tours in Central America, he was assigned to Camp Casey, Korea. He was deployed to Saudi Arabia in support of Desert Storm in 1990, before once again returning to serve in Central America in 1992. Ending his service with the rank of E5 sergeant/communications sergeant, he earned the Army Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Army Lapel Button, Army Good Conduct Medal, Kuwait Liberation Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal with three Bronze Stars, Overseas Service Ribbon, Army Achievement Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Commendation Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, Meritorious Service Medal, and an NCO Development Ribbon. Steve’s quilt was made by Deb Watson and quilted by Jane Blumhagen.
Edwin R. Gage served in the U.S. Army from 1954-56. He served in Germany and achieved the rank of E-3 private first class. He served in communications, including directions control, and radio and Morse code operator. Edwin received the Good Conduct and National Defense Medals. His quilt was made by Deb Luhman and quilted by Jane Blumhagen.
Doug Gamm served in the U.S. Army from 1970-71. He completed his training in Fort Lewis, Washington, and Fort Riley, Kansas. Assigned to the M60-A1 tank crew, he was a loader, driver, and tank commander. Gamm participated in NATO war games in Germany for seven weeks. He was awarded the National Defense Medal, and M16 Sharpshooter, 45 ACP Expert and 105 Howitzer 50 Caliber Machine Gun Sharpshooter awards. Doug’s quilt was made by Deb Watson and quilted by Jane Blumhagen.
James Knight enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1969. He completed his training in Fort Polk, Louisiana, and Fort Sam Houston, Texas. After being assigned to a hospital unit in Fort Rucker, Alabama, Knight was deployed to Vietnam in 1971. Serving with the 68th Medical Group at the Long Bihn Post, his duties included serving as financial auditor for the various hospital patient trust funds, unit funds, officer’s club, and enlisted men’s club. Achieving the rank of sergeant, James was honorably discharged in 1972. During his service, he earned the Vietnam Service Medal, Campaign Medal, and Bronze Star Medal. Knight’s quilt was made and quilted by Janet Baade.
Duane Larson served in the U.S. Army for nearly two years. He completed his training in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Larson was deployed to Vietnam with the Americal Division 3rd Battalion 82nd Artillery. After being injured in Vietnam, he was assigned to the Big Red One SVC 8th Battalion 6th Artillery at Fort Riley, Kansas. Duane earned the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Marksman (M-14 rifle) and First Class (Hand Grenade) honors. His quilt was made by Carol Wolf and quilted by Dawn Larhmer.
Jim Mitchell served in the U.S. Army from 1987-2017. He completed his training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri; Fort Lee, Virginia; and Fort Dix, New Jersey. Deployed twice to Iraq, he achieved the rank of E6 staff sergeant. Jim transferred to the National Guard in 1991, where he served 25 years, including 15 years in active duty. He received the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct medal, National Defense Medal, NCO Ribbon, Iraq Medal, Kuwait Liberation medal, Iowa State Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Iowa Achievement Medal, Reserve Component Achievement Medal, Army Service ribbon and Iowa Meritorious Service Medal. Jim’s quilt was made by Robin Bostrom and quilted by Jane Blumhagen.
Thomas Pederson served in the U.S. Air Force from 1970-72. He completed his basic training at Sheppard Air Base in Wichita Falls, Texas, before receiving advanced training at Wiesbaden Air Base in Germany. A medical doctor, Thomas was stationed at the Incirlik, Turkey, U.S. Air Base. He achieved the rank of captain. Thomas’ quilt was made by Jan Grafenberg and quilted by Jane Blumhagen.
Adam Schmitt began his service in 2020 and is currently serving in the U.S. Army Reserves. He completed his training at Fort Jackson South Carolina, and Fort Lee, Virginia. He is currently ranked private first class but is to be soon promoted to specialist. Adam, who plans to remain in the reserves for 20 years, has received the National Defense Service Medal and Army Service Ribbon. His quilt was made by Michele Myrom and quilted by Carol Kleppe.
Merlin Loyal Schult served in the U.S. Army from 1953-56. A paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne, he served in Korea. Attaining the rank of sergeant, Merlin was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. His quilt was made by Deb Watson and quilted by Jane Blumhagen.