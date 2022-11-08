The Veterans Day program at West Central will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11. The speaker will be Staff Sgt. Zachary Glew.
Staff Sgt. Glew is serving with the 334 Brigade Support Battalion, supporting the 1-133 “Ironman” Infantry Battalion, Iowa Army National Guard.
Glew is an Iraq and Afghanistan war veteran, in addition to having been deployed to South Korea in 2013-14, according to Daily Register archives.
He joined in 2002, right out of Oelwein Community High School, and “has been proudly serving his country for 20 years,” said his daughter, Aryn Glew, who works at West Central and posed Daily Register questions to him.
He currently serves as a wheeled vehicle mechanic and wheeled vehicle recovery specialist — Mode of Service 91B. He has worked on wheel bases ranging from light to heavy — modes 63B, 63W, 63S — which combined into his current role, .
Zach Glew seized the opportunity to run the wrecker and refine his welding skills at an assignment in the Service and Recovery Section at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.
“He finds his job fulfilling in the opportunities he gets to meet and help a lot of different people throughout his career, and how he is able to use his skill set in the civilian world,” Aryn closed.
The West Central band and choir will perform. Veterans are welcomed to attend and join the school for lunch.