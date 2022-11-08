Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Veterans Day program at West Central will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11. The speaker will be Staff Sgt. Zachary Glew.

Staff Sgt. Glew is serving with the 334 Brigade Support Battalion, supporting the 1-133 “Ironman” Infantry Battalion, Iowa Army National Guard.

