The Starmont High School Student Council will be hosting a Veterans Day program for all area veterans. The public program will take place on Friday, Nov. 11 at 10:30 a.m. in the Spectator Gym, which is barrier-free.
The speaker this year is retired teacher Roger Reed. A Des Moines native, Reed signed on with the Starmont Stars in 1983 teaching industrial technology while also coaching varsity and middle school football, wrestling, softball and varsity girls track. He is a 1979 graduate of Saydel High School and a 1983 graduate of William Penn College, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial technology and was a two-year letter winner in football and wrestling.
Reed resides in Strawberry Point with his wife of 40 years, Kristy. He has three grown children and five grandchildren. Jordan and his wife Chelsea of Spencer have children, Ben (age 10), Madi (8) and Emerson (6). Meredith and her husband Jordan, stationed in Kauai, Hawaii, have children, Lyla (10) and Liam (7). Kaitlin lives in San Diego, California.
In his free time, you can find Reed enjoying the outdoors, biking, hiking, running or working in his garden or yard.
All local veterans and the community are welcomed to join for a day of remembrance. The band and choir will perform. The student council will meet and greet the local veterans and provide them with sugar cookies, made by Marsha Perkins, and coffee.
The student council organizes this program with help from Joei Hayes, Cathy Smith and staff. Students grades 4-12 will be participating in the program.
Prior to the program, the council will be sponsoring a couple of fund raisers to help raise money for the Honor Flight program. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, staff was asked to donate $5 to wear blue jeans, and on Thursday, students and staff will be asked to donate $1 to wear a hat for the day. Hat Days, first introduced by Mr. Jerry Hilton, were used to raise money for people or programs within the community.