The Starmont High School Student Council will be hosting a Veterans Day program for all area veterans. The public program will take place on Friday, Nov. 11 at 10:30 a.m. in the Spectator Gym, which is barrier-free.

The speaker this year is retired teacher Roger Reed. A Des Moines native, Reed signed on with the Starmont Stars in 1983 teaching industrial technology while also coaching varsity and middle school football, wrestling, softball and varsity girls track. He is a 1979 graduate of Saydel High School and a 1983 graduate of William Penn College, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial technology and was a two-year letter winner in football and wrestling.

